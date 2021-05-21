NINETY SIX — There were lots of tears after the game.
The defending state champion Ninety Six Lady Wildcats softball team saw its season come to an end Friday night, losing twice to Legion Collegiate in the Class 2A Upper State semifinals.
The Lancers (21-6), coming out of the losers bracket, had to beat Ninety Six (20-6) twice to win the District 2 title and eliminate the Lady Wildcats. They did just that, winning the first game 4-0 and the second 10-3.
After the game, Ninety Six coach John Coster brought his three seniors — Kylie Campbell, Tori Barr and Kamryn Ridlehoover — to the front of the gathering in the outfield and talked through tears about how much each meant to the team. Then it was the players’ turn, and they talked about their journey and how much they want the underclassmen to continue the winning tradition at Ninety Six.
“I thought we had a great season,” Coster said. “We just didn’t finish the way we wanted to. It’s not the way we wanted it to end, obviously, but I still think we are one of the best teams in South Carolina. But tonight just wasn’t our night.”
Legion Collegiate’s Taylor Watson pitched all 13 innings over the two games and didn’t walk a single batter. In the second game, she allowed seven hits while striking out four batters.
Coster said he was “definitely surprised” Watson was able to go two full games in the circle.
“I think that maybe that got into our head — that one pitcher isn’t going to beat us twice,” Coster said. “To be honest with you, I didn’t think she could beat us twice. Hats off to that girl. She pitched a great game. She’s got a great defense behind her. We hit the ball extremely hard, but it was just right at them. I think there were some situations in the game that kind of shook us a little bit. Normally that doesn’t happen to us. We’re going to learn from it, we’re going to grow and we’re going to come back and work and, hopefully, we’ll be in this position next year.”
Ninety Six pitchers Meghan Kimberling, who started the first game, and Janiyah Squire, who started the second game, struggled with their control, and a throwing error allowed two runs to score in the first game.
“People have got to remember that those are two eighth-graders pitching,” Coster said. “We’re playing a Legion Collegiate, and they are a good softball team. I still think we’re a great softball team. I just think they made better adjustments than we did.”
In the second game, Legion Collegiate broke things open in the third inning, scoring five runs. Squire, who pitched three innings, suffered the loss. She gave up only three hits, but walked five batters and allowed two to score on wild pitches. Kimberling pitched the final three innings of the second game, giving up seven hits and four runs, while walking two.
Madison Collins led the way at the plate for Ninety Six in the nightcap with two hits and a pair of RBIs. Squire also had two hits, Lou Corner had a hit and an RBI, Campbell had a hit and Ridlehoover had one hit.
The top half of Legion Collegiate’s batting order excelled in Game 2, with three of the top four having two hits and the other having one.
In the first game, Watson allowed no runs, five hits, struck out three and walked none to earn the win.
Morgan Langley, Gabi Wilson and Trinity Gibson each had two hits for the Lancers, who scored two of their runs on a Ninety Six throwing error in fifth inning.
Kimberling suffered the loss for Ninety Six. She allowed seven hits, struck out three and walked one.
Squire had two hits to lead the Lady Wildcats, and Campbell, Barr, Gracie Lollis each had a hit.