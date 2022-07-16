Wells Calhoun would live on a golf course if given the chance — and in reality, he does.
The 11-year-old can be found working on his game at the Greenwood Country Club, conveniently close to where his grandparents live.
“He would live there if we’d let him,” Tara Calhoun, Wells’ Mom, said. “The Country club is right here in town and we live probably less than a quarter of a mile away. … He has a drive (for golf) and at his age, it’s special. He makes us proud for sure.”
From spending hours at the range to joining random groups on the course, Calhoun eats, sleeps and breathes golf. That dedication has driven him to become one of the premier golfers with the Piedmont Junior Golf Association.
In five events this season, Calhoun has been a mainstay in the top 3 through five events with the PJGA. He picked up his first win of the season at Musgrove Mill with a 42, and his lowest finish this season is third, shooting a 44 at Greenwood Country Club.
Although many golfers would be thrilled to shoot as consistently as Calhoun, for him it wasn’t good enough.
“I just didn’t shoot that well and I wasn’t playing too good,” Wells said.
Wells said he could feel if something was off in his swing, an instinct that average golfers could only dream of having. So, it’s off to the range and the course where Wells said he goes to about five times a week, working on an array of shots that he can add to his game.
“It’s been incredible to watch him grow in the sport and the progression he has each year,” Tara said. “The more he grows, the (further) he can hit it. It’s just really fun watching him play.”
One of Wells’ treasured highlights is when he won the 2020 PJGA Tournament of Champions, a two-day end-of-the-season tournament that players qualify for.
After missing a putt on No. 18 at The Links at Stoney Point that would have sealed the victory for Wells, he had to go to a playoff.
“I didn’t hit my drive good; I popped it up,” Wells said. Then I had to hit a 3-wood from far out and it landed just off of the back of the green. Then I putted it short and then made a seven-footer for par. My opponent made a bogey.”
The win was one of many culminations where Wells’ dedication to golf paid dividends. His work ethic is something that Tara recognized as a rare occurrence for someone his age.
“It’s few and far between,” Tara said. “For him, we’re so fortunate that my parents live here and the golf course is in their backyard. It’s the reason I had to get him a cellphone because he’ll be out here somewhere on the course and you can’t find him. ... (Golf) is something that has never been pushed by us. It’s just something he naturally wants to do.”