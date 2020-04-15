Among many great moments of the recently closed 2010s also came the loss of two monumental figures in Lakelands sports.
Gaines Adams, one of six NFL draft picks to come out of Greenwood, died tragically on January 17, 2010. The Clemson grad had just been traded to the Chicago Bears from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and died at 26 years old because of cardiac arrest. Adams had an enlarged heart, the Greenwood County coroner said.
The decade ended with the loss of Emerald High’s father figure, Frank Hill.
Hill jump-started the football program at Emerald, carrying the program from its beginning as a junior varsity team and winning the 1998 state championship in improbable fashion.
Adams played three years of 8-man football at Cambridge Academy before completing his prep career at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia.
Adams decided to stay four years at Clemson and became one of the most notable pass rushers in college football at that time. He was drafted fourth overall by the Buccaneers in the 2007 NFL Draft and traded 2 1/2 years later to the Bears.
Cambridge Academy had a memorial service at the school in memory of Adams.
Yesterday, I was listening to the radio,” said Walter Roark, a former teammate of Gaines, during the service. “They spent almost an entire day having a memorial for Gaines. Everybody who called in had nothing but wonderful things to say about Gaines. ... He was taken from us too soon.”
At Cambridge, Adams led the team to two SCISA championships and earned All-State twice. He also made the Index-Journal/Touchdown Club All-Lakelands team. He was coached by former South Carolina quarterback Steve Tanneyhill.
It was all too fitting that the electricity at Emerald High happened to go out the morning of Frank Hill’s funeral. School was canceled for the remainder of that day, and many in Greenwood mourned the passing of a man who set the school’s future on a worthwhile path.
Hill guided Emerald’s athletes after the school split from Greenwood High. It seemed too early in 1998 that Hill could lead a team to win a state championship, but that’s exactly what happened.
Emerald won each of its playoff games on the road, then scored on a spectacular hook-and-ladder play with 1:19 left on the clock.
“I would never have believed this dream would come true,” Hill told the Index-Journal after the game.
Hill was known for his love of food and his father-like guidance of his players. Chuck Graves, the former Emerald principal, said Hill lived by the three Fs: faith, family and food.
The Vikings’ home field, Frank Hill Stadium, is a permanent reminder of Hill’s presence.