DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR will dole out a record $23.6 million to the 40 drivers racing in the Daytona 500.
The sanctioning body released the total purse Friday, an about-face for an organization that hadn’t released payouts since the 2015 season. NASCAR’s charter system with teams had previously prohibited the disclosure of financial details. The Race Team Alliance announced Thursday it was close to agreeing to NASCAR’s proposal for a four-year extension to the charter system that would run through 2024.
NASCAR has experienced significant changes to its business model in recent years, with sponsorship dollars dwindling. Drivers have had to adjust, too, with many of them working for less guaranteed money and relying more on purse winnings.