Daryl Smith named Laurens football coach
Daryl Smith has been hired as Laurens’ new head football coach, Laurens School District 55 announced Tuesday.
Smith served as the Raiders’ defensive coordinator last season under former coach Chris Liner, who was named Greenwood’s new head coach on Jan. 10.
Smith is the ninth head coach in Laurens’ history. He helped lead the Raiders to a Region 1-5A championship last season.
Smith previously served as the Raiders’ linebackers coach from 2005 to 2007. Before returning to Laurens in 2019, Smith was Dorman’s linebackers coach and special teams coordinator for 11 years. Dorman won three state championships during his tenure.
Tepper noncommittal on Newton’s future
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers owner David Tepper remains noncommittal on Cam Newton’s future with the organization, saying it will largely depend on how the quarterback recovers from foot surgery.
The 31-year-old Newton missed 14 games last season with a Lis Franc injury. He had surgery on Dec. 11.
The Panthers are in a rebuilding mode, and the team could save $19 million under next year’s salary cap if they trade or release the 2015 league MVP.
Red Sox name Roenicke interim manager
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It took Ron Roenicke almost five years to get another chance as a major league manager.
He’ll need to wait at least until next week for “permanency.”
The Red Sox made Roenicke their interim manager Tuesday, promoting the former Brewers skipper to replace Alex Cora on the day Boston’s pitchers and catchers reported for the start of spring training.
Although there is no expiration date on Roenicke’s tenure, the interim tag will stay until Major League Baseball completes its investigation into whether the Red Sox engaged in illegal sign-stealing during their 2018 World Series championship season.
Mavs sign Kidd-Gilchrist after buyout
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks added veteran Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to their young core Tuesday as they close in on the franchise’s first trip to the playoffs in four years.
Kidd-Gilchrist, the No. 2 pick in the 2012 draft, signed with the Mavericks after taking a buyout from the Charlotte Hornets. Dallas waived Ryan Broekhoff to make room for Kidd-Gilchrist.
The 26-year-old Kidd-Gilchrist, drafted by Charlotte behind former Kentucky teammate Anthony Davis, had fallen out of the rotation with the Hornets.
The agreement with the Mavericks came two days after Kidd-Gilchrist was waived.
Forbes: Knicks most valued NBA team
NEW YORK — Forbes is listing the average value of NBA franchises over $2 billion for the first time, a figure that has grown nearly 600% in the last decade.
The average NBA franchise is now valued at just over $2.1 billion, with Forbes saying the New York Knicks — worth $4.6 billion by the magazine’s calculations — ranking atop the league list.
The Los Angeles Lakers were listed with a worth of $4.4 billion by Forbes, with the Golden State Warriors at $4.3 billion.
González, Mariners agree to deal
The Mariners are adding depth to their outfield, agreeing Tuesday to a minor league contract with former All-Star Carlos González, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
González’s deal is pending a successful physical, the person told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the agreement.
González is several years removed from being at his best when he was in Colorado. González was an All-Star in 2012-13 and 2016 with the Rockies. The 34-year-old played with the Rockies through 2018 when he hit .276 with 16 home runs and 64 RBIs in 132 games for Colorado.
Mystics re-sign Delle Donne
WASHINGTON — Two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne signed a four-year contract Tuesday to stay with the Washington Mystics after leading the team to its first league championship.
In addition to winning a title and MVP honors, Delle Donne was a member of the all-WNBA first team for the second year in a row and made her sixth consecutive All-Star appearance.
Mystics coach and general manager Mike Thibault called Delle Donne “the most impactful player in the history of the Washington Mystics.”