NASCAR released its 2021 schedule Wednesday, and Darlington Raceway added another Cup Series race. The 2021 race season will be the first year since 2004 that Darlington hosted two race weekends since 2004.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced the addition of a Darlington race at a press conference Wednesday alongside Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp in Columbia.
The first race at Darlington will take place May 9, 2021, on Mother’s Day weekend. The second, the Southern 500, will be run Sept. 5, 2021.
“A NASCAR tradition returns as Darlington Raceway will host two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends as part of the 2021 NASCAR schedule,” Tharp said. “We are grateful for NASCAR’s trust in the Track Too Tough To Tame to continue to deliver one of the most competitive race experiences and loyal fan bases in the sport.”
NASCAR had promised more variety in its 2021 schedule and delivered Wednesday. Races in Nashville, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas, were added. The schedule also included six road course races and the first dirt race for the Cup Series since 1970.
Atlanta Motor Speedway also added a Cup Series race.
Kentucky Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway were dropped from the lineup. Michigan International Speedway, Dover International Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway each lost one of two Cup Series points races.