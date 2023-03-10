NINETY SIX — Danielle Oliver knows how to place a ball.
This past winter, she was putting the ball in the hoop a lot for the Vikings, but on Friday night, it was the goal.
Oliver scored two crucial goals for Emerald, an equalizer in the 19th minute and the ultimate game-winner in the 69th to lift the Vikings to a 3-2 win over Ninety Six.
“Both Danielle and her sister Cameron are obviously fantastic players. They have the type of talent, they can choose when to take over a game,” Emerald coach Jonathan Hughes said. “They were two fantastic shots and I’m really proud of her for that.”
Danielle’s goals seemed to be perfectly placed when her team needed it the most. Her first was a mid-range shot right over the Ninety Six goalkeeper’s head and her second navigated through a maze of Vikings and Wildcats to find the net.
Emily Eskine also proved to be a force as goalkeeper for Emerald, having a busy night as the Wildcats brought pressure to her. The freshman was on top of it all night, grabbing up-close shots from Ninety Six as well as corner kicks.
“I thought she played really well tonight,” Hughes said. “She’s young, she’s still learning a lot. Actually, she wasn’t our starting goalkeeper at the start of the season, so she’s actually stepped up really nicely.”
But when the second half came, the Vikings got pressure sent back the other way — until the 65th minute.
Trailing by one, Ninety Six’s Sophia Somaini sprinted, found an open look and scored to knot things up before Oliver’s second goal.
Also scoring for the Wildcats was Adela Hernandez Ramos in the seventh minute.
Ninety Six will be back in action at Wilson-Campbell Stadium next Friday against Dixie.
Along with Oliver, sophomore Daniela Garcia scored in the 49th minute to give Emerald its first lead of the night. Those goals from two Viking underclassmen along with Eskine’s heroics, capped off a successful night for young Emerald players.
However, Hughes hopes his team can enhance some aspects of the game going forward, particularly consistency. The Vikings will return home to Frank Hill Stadium Tuesday to face Seneca.
“I think there were very clear moments where we were the better team, there were very clear moments where Ninety Six was the better team,” Hughes said. “I think we just got to improve the consistency going forward.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
