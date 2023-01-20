CLINTON — It isn’t very common for the Emerald girls basketball team to be in a slump.
The Vikings’ shooting was a bit off at Clinton, not making their first field goal until there was 4:50 remaining in the second quarter.
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 2:16 am
But usually, one of the Oliver twins can pick up the mantle and lead their team to victory.
On Friday night, that was Danielle.
The freshman twin led the Vikings with 17 points on the way to a narrow 33-29 win over the region-foe Red Devils.
“She’s always huge,” Emerald coach Merv Rollinson said of Oliver. “If Danielle can get going, we’re always going in the right direction. Anytime she can get up to near (17 points), we really are in every game.”
After Emerald struggled to take control of the game, Oliver stepped up in a big way near the end of the third. Oliver and Jurnee Williams created three turnovers and turned them into six points over the course of a minute, giving the Vikings their first lead of the ballgame.
When Clinton hit a 3-pointer with a foul shot to take its final lead of the contest in the fourth, Emerald found its rhythm again. The Vikings proceeded to go on a 12-3 run with four different scorers, including Arrianna Parks with her five points.
“(The turnovers were) huge, that was a momentum shifter,” Rollinson said. “That got our defense going in the direction that we needed to play… at that point, they became the hunted and we were the hunters.”
Although shooting wasn’t its forte in the region bout, Emerald played excellent defense throughout the night to keep the Vikings in it. After a 10-2 first quarter in favor of the Red Devils, Emerald became more physical on defense, creating more turnovers.
This came following a first where Clinton outrebounded Emerald, leading to longer Red Devil possessions and less scoring opportunities for the Vikings. Clinton’s speed was also a big reason why it jumped out to a great start — until Oliver rose up to the occasion.
Along with her heroics by way of points and steals, Oliver also became more vocal at crucial moments, oftentimes directing traffic and coaching her teammates.
“I’ve been telling her that she needs to be more of a vocal leader, she actually did that tonight for sure,” Rollinson said. “She was in the moment. She knew that she had to get her teammates going, so her being vocal, that played a huge part.”
With its first matchup against Clinton out of the way, Emerald has now played each of its region opponents at least once — and won. And with the second go-round starting next Friday at home against Woodruff, it’s a huge confidence booster going forward.
“Coming (to Clinton) and playing is always tough, so getting a win here, that’s big time because we know we can shoot a little bit better at home,” Rollinson said.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
