After leaving to take over the men’s soccer program at Lincoln Memorial, Dale Parker always thought he’d find his way back to Greenwood.
He just didn’t think he’d be back in a year.
The former Lander assistant was hired in January as the Bearcats’ fifth head coach in program history after a one-year coaching stint at Lincoln Memorial.
“I’m very excited,” Parker said. “My initial time at Lander when I was an assistant coach from 2019-2021, I loved being there and I had a few options prior to arriving at Lander and obviously, Lander was extremely appealing, working with (former Lander) coach (Lee) Squires.”
Parker replaces Squires after the eight-year coach left to take the same mantle at Georgia Southern. For Lander’s newest coach, it isn’t exactly a homecoming, with his hometown being on another continent in Worksop, England.
But during his three years as an assistant at Lander, there was something about Greenwood he and his wife fell in love with.
“I was sad to leave. Obviously, I got a fantastic opportunity to be the head coach at Lincoln Memorial,” Parker said. “When we left Greenwood, I don’t think we realized how much we enjoyed Greenwood and Lander.”
And during his short time at LMU, Parker impressed.
After an abysmal 2-13-2 season in 2021, Parker turned the program around immediately. The Railsplitters posted a 10-8-1 mark in 2022, including a South Atlantic Conference Championship game appearance.
Parker says the rebuild was challenging, but he was motivated, using his “tools and know-how” to turn the program around. However, when he got the call from Lander, Parker couldn’t help but pick up the phone.
“It ended up being an offer that I just couldn’t turn down given the stature of the program and the people who are there,” Parker said. “Brian (Reese), the athletic director, he’s a great guy to work for, so when it all came down to it, it was almost a no-brainer.
“Absolutely flattered to have the opportunity to come back.”
Entering his first season at Lander, it isn’t much of a rebuild that Lincoln Memorial was. The Bearcats are coming off an NCAA Tournament second-round appearance with a Peach Belt conference championship.
However, Lander will be without a few key players, including leading goal-scorer Marco Gueli who transferred to D-I Missouri State.
Parker’s goals are lofty. Short term, he wants to be successful on the field, winning games, but Parker isn’t the type of coach to slowly build a program. He wants to win immediately, whether that means conference championships — or eventually a national title.
“Ultimately, Lander is still looking for a national championship in a team sport. I’m a bit of a dreamer, but at the same time, I fully believe that this program can do it. I wouldn’t be coming back if I didn’t think we could,” Parker said.