When Lee Dahlberg finally hit the bench in the fourth quarter, his legs felt like Jell-O, but when the final buzzer sounded, it was well worth it.
Dahlberg spent the afternoon driving towards the basket and nailing free throws in a game where it seemed he couldn’t be stopped.
And neither could the Hawks.
The Greenwood Christian junior stacked up a career-high 33 points Thursday afternoon in a 74-59 manhandling of Ninety Six in the seventh-place game of the FCA Tournament at Emerald.
“It’s nice (to see Dahlberg play like that). I get to see it pretty occasionally,” GCS coach Billy Brisher said.
“He is our leader, a very good leader, knows how to speak to people, and when you see him do good things like that on the basketball court, it makes you so happy for him because it matches the person.”
Dahlberg was consistent throughout the Thursday matinee, accounting for 16 points in the first half and not letting off the gas in the second. The GCS standout shot 10-for-17 from the floor and 11-for-14 at the charity stripe.
A lot of the junior’s shots were set up by loads of steals by a stingy Greenwood Christian defense that brought a lot of pressure against the Wildcats. And to tack on to Dahlberg’s impressive performance, he did it all in a position he doesn’t normally play.
“Normally, I’m down low getting boards, but today, they let me play up top, so I tried to make the most of it,” Dahlberg said.
And the Hawks really did make the most of it in the second half. GCS ended the third quarter on a 7-0 run before continuing to dominate in fourth, turning that tilt into a 19-5 run for the Hawks.
Dahlberg was joined by Isaiah Scott in leading that charge, as Scott nailed a few 3-pointers and drained free throws to gain separation late.
“Lee and Isaiah were definitely the catalysts in that run,” Brisher said. “Their defense and their rebounding, pushing the ball up the floor, pretty mistake-free at that moment.”
Greenwood Christian also showed it meant business early on. The Hawks started the game on a 12-0 run, and after that, Ninety Six couldn’t do much to cut into that lead.
“It was a rough night for us offensively, trying to find a way to put the ball in the hoop, just didn’t happen for us tonight,” Ninety Six coach DJ Davatchi said.
GCS led by as much as 26 in the fourth quarter, but as the two benches rolled in, it was Ninety Six’s that impressed. Sophomore Ty Ridlehoover helped lead the Wildcats’ late surge, scoring seven of his 10 points in the final quarter.
J’Nivous Oliver also assisted in Ninety Six scoring with his team-high 11 points.
In a tournament filled with talented public schools, Brisher was pleased with the way his Hawks competed this week.
With players like Dahlberg and Scott on his team, the head coach likes what he sees going into the new year.
“It was really big for us,” Brisher said. “This is our first time in a tournament like this and we wanted to feel like we belong and we knew that we would need to win a game to belong. We figured we could a gain a little respect because we do play hard and get after it.
“But it was big for us, big for our program.”
