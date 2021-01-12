New Orleans Saints safety and Greenwood native D.J. Swearinger posted Tuesday on Instagram that he bought the Seaboard Avenue Recreation Center.

Swearinger wrote in his Instagram post: “First I would like to thank Mrs. Darlene Saxton for allowing me to buy the rec back. It’s been 14 years since my city closed down our neighborhood rec & Now I will be opening the rec back up in 2021 but it will be named the #SwearingerCenter”

Josh Norman, a Buffalo Bills safety and Greenwood High School teammate of Swearinger, also soon will open the Josh Norman Teen Center on the site of the old Brewer Middle School.

