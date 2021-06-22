Creighton men’s hoops put on probation
The NCAA put the Creighton men’s basketball program on two years’ probation Tuesday after finding a former assistant coach accepted cash from a management agency, while the athletic director did his own investigation and kept the findings to himself until the FBI released details of a corruption scandal.
The Bluejays also were docked scholarships and given recruiting restrictions, among other penalties, and athletic director Bruce Rasmussen was found to have violated ethics rules in a case that has ensnared several big-name schools.
Seniors criticize Badgers coach
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s seniors were critical of coach Greg Gard during a late-season team meeting that was secretly recorded and later sent to a newspaper.
The Wisconsin State Journal says it received a 37-minute audio file this week of a Feb. 19 team meeting that included seven senior players, Gard and three assistant coaches. The newspaper said it received the recording from an anonymous email account and that it included only a portion of the actual meeting.
During the meeting, forward Nate Reuvers tells Gard that “we don’t have a relationship” and that “I personally don’t think or feel like you care about our future aspirations.” Guard Walt McGrory tells Gard that “I don’t know if I’ll ever talk to you again after this.”
Blue Jays’ Manoah suspended 5 games
NEW YORK — Toronto Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah was suspended for five games and fined by Major League Baseball senior vice president Michael Hill, who concluded the right-hander intentionally threw at Maikel Franco last weekend.
Manoah appealed the discipline and the suspension will be delayed until after the appeals process.
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was suspended for one game for Manaoh’s actions and served it by missing Tuesday night’s game at the Miami Marlins.
Indians righty Civale out with injury
CHICAGO — Cleveland Indians right-hander Aaron Civale appears headed to the injured list because of soreness in the middle finger on his pitching hand, another major hit for a banged-up staff.
The pitcher is scheduled to be examined today by hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham.
Sale progressing in return from surgery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale is ready to take the next step in his comeback from Tommy John surgery and throw to hitters on Saturday.
Sale threw off the mound with Double-A Portland on Tuesday. A seven-time All-Star, Sale was 103-62 with 2.89 ERA in his first nine major league seasons. He joined the Red Sox in 2017 and helped them to the World Series championship the next year.
Tennis player eligible after ban lifted
LONDON — Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska’s provisional doping suspension was lifted after an independent tribunal ruled that she was not at fault for her violation, the International Tennis Federation said Tuesday.
The 21-year-old Yastremska, ranked 37th, had been suspended in January for failing an out-of-competition doping test. She tested positive for mesterolone, a prohibited substance that can be used to boost testosterone.
Harden commits to Olympic team
USA Basketball’s Olympic men’s roster is getting closer to filled, with now as many as eight spots on the 12-person team claimed.
Brooklyn’s James Harden has told the U.S. men’s national team that he is committed to playing next month at the Tokyo Games, a person familiar with the decision said Monday. Miami’s Bam Adebayo has also informed USA Basketball of his intention to play for the team at the Tokyo Games.