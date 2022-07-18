ABBEVILLE — When they started building County Line Elite, Jamar Washington and Dexter Baylor didn’t know where it was going to take them. Now, three years later, the pair have built a successful Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) program in Abbeville, going from just one team of junior varsity boys to seven teams that span from as young as third grade to a its junior varsity boys program.
On Saturday, County Line Elite hosted its first tournament, splitting the all-day tournament between the Abbeville Civic Center and Wright Middle School.
“This is very exciting from where we started,” Baylor said. “We started with one team combined, and now we have seven. It’s going fast.”
Eight different AAU programs participated in the tournament. Along with County Line Elite, teams from Columbia, Saluda, Laurens, McCormick, Greenwood and Anderson took part.
“I think our parents have pushed us to where we are,” Washington said. “We didn’t envision where we’re at right now. It’s a blessing. It’s about supporting the community.”
This summer was the first year County Line Elite has hosted a girls program. Overall, the team has six players, and most of the team is made up from girls outside of the Lakelands, but Baylor said the goal is to keep expanding the team and add younger girls teams also.
“It’s really exciting because it’s our first year,” Baylor said. “We have four girls from Pendleton playing with us, a couple from Abbeville and one from Greenville. It’s a start. We want to have another girls team. ... It was very important because you can see it in the schools. We need to start them young to help the schools out. We all have to help each other out. They help us out, and we help them out.”
County Line Elite started as a dream between Washington and Baylor, who wanted to help develop the local youths and give them a positive outlet that they can constructively spend their time. After three years, the team program has flourished, and the pair aren’t done yet.
“I think our goal was just trying to keep the kids active and keep them out of trouble,” Washington said. “Just give them something to do. They don’t have an outlet.”
