When she was a seventh-grader, Hannah Stephenson despised golf.
From quitting the sport at the end of every high school season to the constant needling from her older sister, Lauren, to drag her to practice, Hannah's feelings toward golf personify the love-hate relationship some athletes have with their sport.
When she hated golf, she wanted nothing to do with it. But when she has loved it, she dominated.
"I don't like being embarrassed and I am kind of a perfectionist," Hannah said. " … One of the biggest changes came in college when I changed swing coaches because I actually focused on (my game). In high school, I guess I didn't really care that much until I had some better competition."
Hannah's obsession with perfection raised her game to new heights at Lander. Currently, the senior is ranked No. 38 in Division II, dropping her average score to 74.84, a more than six-stroke drop since her freshman year.
As a result, she finished in the top 10 in nine of the 10 events the Bearcats have competed in this season.
This meteoric rise comes as no surprise for Lauren who noted that Hannah is competitive in everything she does. But what has shocked the LPGA player is how quickly Hannah improved.
"My family and I are amazed at how good she's gotten so quickly," Lauren said. "I try to tell her all the time that my growing phases in golf happened from ages eight to 14. (She's) growing so quickly from 18 to 22. They're very different experiences but, it's pretty amazing like how easily she can shoot in the low 60s now. It's really cool for me to get to watch her win."
Lauren has also seen the refinement of her game first-hand. In a recent friendly match between the sisters, Hannah was 4-under-par through the first seven holes.
Lauren responded by moving her to the back tees as she battled back to win the match.
While that first win against her older sister still alludes Hannah, her focus remains on becoming the best player in the country while leading Lander to a Peach Belt Conference title and beyond.
"This girl right here is so competitive," Lander coach Mark Riddle said. "We have a great relationship. If I'm following her for one or two holes at a tournament and she's making putts, then I can't leave her. She might make three or four birdies in a row and she'll shoot 69. … Hannah's done everything above and beyond what we have ever asked for a player."
