Alexis Layland loves a challenge and her athletic career proves it.
Before she became a staple on the Greenwood girls track and field team, Layland competed in a bevy of individual sports such as gymnastics, dance and cross country. Every sport served as a new test to master as the junior constantly looked for ways to surpass her limits.
“I love something that challenges me and pushes me,” Layland said. “I’ve been in competitive sports since I was born, basically. I love competing against people and I love knowing that I’m the only one that can control the (outcome).”
What started as a way to get prepared for the cross country season, Layland thrived on the track, becoming the Eagles’ top high jumper. But she didn’t stop there, Layland also competed in the 100-meter hurdles, the 400-meter hurdles and the 4X400 meter relay, participating in more than 40 events in 2022.
Her career-setting season also garnered awards as she was named the Greenwood girls track Most Valuable Player and on Friday, she was voted as the I-J Player of the Year.
“She really stepped up to the plate,” Greenwood track and field coach Jared Jeter said. “There wasn’t a time where she questioned or asked to get out of anything. She was truly rewarded for her work ethic alone.”
The road to becoming the team’s top high jumper was unique for Layland. Last season, Layland competed in the 100 and 400-meter hurdles. Just two days before the region meet, Jeter started her in the high jump, citing that her experience as a vaulter in gymnastics could translate over to the high jump.
He was right as Layland qualified for state in 2021.
“I really trusted her and her ability to compete,” Jeter said. “I knew that she was going to give that kind of effort and I saw that she runs with a certain speed dynamic. … It was great to see her go to state because she had been doing (high jump) for eight days. She really took it on and she made it her own.”
As a junior, Layland returned to the state meet, finishing 11th. Despite the finish at the state tournament, it was another successful season for Layland as she set a new personal record in high jump, clearing 4-foot-10.
“I had been pushing to clear 4-foot-10 this year, and I would always miss it on my third attempt,” Layland said. “We were at the (Viking Invitational), and it was a battle between me and (Greenwood Christian’s) Brooke Rodgers. I was like ‘I have to clear this right now,’ and I cleared it. I remember this rush of excitement, gratefulness and this feeling that all of my hard work paid off.”
It was a huge milestone to surpass but Jeter said she still has another level she can obtain.
“Look out for what she does next year because I’m pretty sure she’s got some more in her,” Jeter said.