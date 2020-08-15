The Conference Carolinas Board of Directors have postponed all fall sports competition until the spring of 2021 after extensive deliberation.
The decision was made in the best interest of Conference Carolinas student-athletes, coaches and administrators due to the continued challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Erskine released a statement from athletic director Mark Peeler.
"The decision by the Conference Carolinas Presidents was a difficult one but they clearly made it with due diligence in hopes of maintaining the safety and well being of our student-athletes," Director of Athletics, Mark Peeler said. "While we will not be able to compete this fall, our plan is to resume CARA activities for our student-athletes as soon as possible by following the protocol of our daily diagnostic screening. The pandemic has caused so much confusion and disruption in all our lives. The hope is that we will get back to a semblance of normal activity as soon as possible as we prepare all of the student-athletes for competitions this year."
Conference Carolinas men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball will now hold their championship segments in the spring of 2021. Conference schedules will be reduced for these sports such that institutions may elect to create a regular season schedule that allows student-athletes to not exhaust a year of eligibility, utilizing the legislative relief provided to NCAA Division II institutions for the 2020-21 season. Conference Carolinas championships in these fall sports will be conducted in the spring of 2021.
Conference Carolinas member institutions will have institutional discretion to practice or compete in out-of-season athletically related activities and nonchampionship segments in the fall of 2020 for all sports per NCAA rules.
Further, the winter sports of men’s and women’s swimming & diving and men’s and women’s indoor track & field have institutional discretion on the start of their respective playing seasons and a decision on when men's and women's basketball and men's wrestling may begin their respective playing seasons will be made at a later date.