For the second consecutive game, Saluda opponents have forced the Tigers to run the ball, taking away the explosive passing game and forcing them to win with a running game.
And for the second consecutive week, the problem for Saluda’s opponent is running back Brayden Williams.
Against Ninety Six, the freshman Tiger was a threat every time he touched the ball, earning nearly half of the Tigers 317 total yards by himself on Friday. Williams finished with 153 yards on 15 carries, earning himself his first Index-Journal Player of the Week
“Offensively, we had to take what they were giving us, which wasn’t a lot early, but we realized that we had to rely on the run to move the football and rely on Brayden to do it,” Saluda head coach Stewart Young said. “As a freshman, he did a really good job finding the holes that the offensive line opened up. ... They opened up the way for Brayden to run, and he took advantage of what he saw and ran hard.”
Williams crossed the end zone three times, unfortunately for the Tigers, only one counted in the final score, but the damage was done, as he averaged a first down every time he touched the ball.
That production has been all but normal through three games for Williams, as he has picked up 284 yards on 27 carries this season, averaging a blistering 10.5 yards a carry. He also has four touchdowns in those three games.
“It kind of amazes me sometimes,” Williams said of dominating as a freshman. “... I just have to keep my head on straight, just block out the outside.”
Young said the freshman has a mix of power and speed that can make him an elite back as he continues to develop. Williams said his running style starts out patient, waiting for a hole to open up, before using his flash-like speed to burst through the hole and run wild, as he has shown through the season’s first three games.
While he is watching his young tailback succeed early on, the goal for Young, who is in his ninth year as Saluda’s head coach, is to develop Williams’ potential that is on display every Friday night.
“It’s impressive knowing that he really didn’t have an offseason in the weight room. Really didn’t have a full summer due to some circumstances that were out of our control,” Young said. “He’s kind of still relying on what God gave him. He just hasn’t had the opportunity go through an offseason. Without having any of that and for him to do what he’s done in these first three games and the preseason, it’s been very impressive. He’s got a lot of potential.
“As a head coach, I have to do a really good job over the next couple of years of harnessing that potential into something that can be great. That is our goal for Brayden is for him to be great.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.