Early in the second half, the Lander men's basketball team was struggling to score, and Young Harris was on a roll.
A seven-point halftime lead had dwindled to three and it had taken the Bearcats roughly six minutes to make their first field goal of the second half.
But with 12:32 to play, the tandem of Jacob Cooper and Nigel Colvin got going.
The pair rattled off 24 points for the Bearcats, extending their lead from three to 20 in the next seven minutes of play, leading to an 83-53 win.
"It was a huge game for conference and huge game for region rankings," Lander coach Omar Wattad said. "They had them at No. 7 and us at No. 8. That is a big game for us. That clearly makes our resume better."
Cooper spearheaded the offense, running plays quickly and efficiently all night.
In the first half, the freshman led the Bearcats with a 13 plus/minus ratio (a stat that shows the difference in team points while the player is on the floor) and that quickly rose throughout the second half once he checked in with virtually 15 minutes to go in the game.
Once he checked out with 33 seconds left, he finished with a 40 plus/minus, finishing with 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting.
For most of the game-changing run, Cooper was getting to the paint and finishing with either hand on his layups.
While he was scoring inside, Colvin was doing damage from outside the arc, drilling three 3s in that seven-minute run.
For most of the season, Colvin has been a casualty of the Bearcats' depth this year, moving from the team's leading scorer last year to mostly a reserve player.
But with some injuries, the junior has seen his minutes rise the past month, and on Wednesday, he saved his best performance for the final home game of the season.
Colvin finished with 24 points, drilling eight 3s in the process, tying a team season-high for 3-point shots hit in a game.
"I know he hasn't played as much as he would have liked, but he just stayed ready for whenever his number was called," Wattad said.
Young Harris struggled most of the night shooting, hitting just 37% of its shots from the floor. Most of the struggle was caused the on-ball pressure the Bearcats provided throughout the night.
"Guys executed the game plan much better tonight," Wattad said.
The only time the Mountain Lions made their runs were because the Bearcats simply left shooters open several times late in the first half and a couple of times early in the second.
With the win, Lander moves into third place in the Peach Belt Conference with a chance to move up to second place if everything goes right on Saturday.
