After planning to announce his college commitment on Saturday, Tomiwa Durojaiye a 6-foot-5 defensive end from Middletown, Deleware, decided to give himself some more time.
Durojaiye went to Kentucky for a two-day visit at the end of July and will now announce this Saturday.
The teammate of USC commitment QB Braden Davis, is choosing between the Gamecocks, Kentucky, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt.
“Just wanted to give it a little bit more thought, wanted to be 100 percent sure,” Durojaiye said. “I wanted to see all my top five schools before I made a decision, so that’s the main reason I wanted to get out there (to Kentucky). Still pretty open minded, but I’m getting closer and closer to my decision. I’m trying to figure out which deciding factors are more important to me and which schools are best at those things, and just try and separate the schools. I won’t announce it when I drop somebody, but I plan on dropping a school or two at the end of this week hopefully.”
Durojaiye made an unofficial visit to USC for the spring game in April and was back for an official visit in June. Gamecock head coach Shane Beamer and assistants Jimmy Lindsey and Pete Lembo are keeping in regular contact with him as he wraps up the recruiting process.
“Coach Lembo and coach Lindsey keep in touch with me a lot. Coach Beamer reaches out here and there,” Durojaiye said. “The biggest thing they told me is that I’m wanted at South Carolina. It’s just more so being a hundred percent sure. I feel great about them, a program on the rise. I like it a lot, just kind of everywhere it’s headed.”
The eventual winner will have shown Durojaiye they can provide him with what he feels is most important for his college football career. “Having a chance to play early, things like that,” Durojaiye said. “Having a chance to reach all my goals both on and off the field.”
The Gamecocks have two defensive linemen committed for their 2022 class.
Winter Garden, Florida native, Jayden Gibson made official visits to Miami and Baylor. The 6-foot-6 receiver has not yet scheduled the final three for this fall, but said USC will be one of his stops. He also plans to go to Florida and to either Georgia or Florida State. Gibson said USC, Miami, Georgia, Florida and Florida State make up his top five at this point with Baylor and Auburn also in the mix. He made a two-day unofficial visit with his father to USC in June.
Gamecocks receivers coach Justin Stepp has been his go-to man with the program.
“We talk all the time,” Gibson said. “He hits me up on social media. He’s just telling me he wants me to come up, he likes me so much and I’m the guy that they need. He said they can’t wait to see me back up there again for the game and they’re excited for that. I think it’s (the official visit) really important to them and it’s really important to me because I liked it so much when I went there the first time. I definitely want to see the whole atmosphere.”
Gibson said he is getting closer on a decision.
“Maybe at the end of the month, if I really sit down and think about it and have a conversation with my people,” Gibson said. “Definitely, early in September, after I take at least one or two officials for sure. I think I’ll have the opportunity to play early at all my top schools. I’ve kind of taken that out of the equation to decide between the schools because it’s going to be up to how hard I work. Basically, I’m going to have to work no matter where I go. Relationship with the coaches. I’m not one who cares about distance from home. I don’t care how far I have to go. It’s going to come down where I feel most comfortable with the coaches and the players, and the school I feel I can succeed the most at.”
Gibson carries a four-star rating according to the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 41 receiver nationally in the 2022 class. Last season he had 32 catches for 775 yards and nine touchdowns.