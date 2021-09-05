South Carolina hosted a major target for an official visit over the weekend, and the Gamecocks could be adding him to their 2022 class today.
Defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) of Winter Garden, Florida, arrived in Columbia on Saturday and will be staying until today. He said before the visit his plan is to announce a commitment decision between USC and West Virginia will be today. He took an official visit to West Virginia in June.
USC defensive ends coach Mike Peterson, like Thomas’ father an NFL veteran, has been recruiting him, and Thomas said before the visit that Peterson likes his skillset.
“He said I’m versatile and I can get to the passer,” Thomas said. “I’m more of an attack person, not read and react. He likes how I get to the ball. He said I’m very coachable, so he wants to have the chance to coach me.”
Thomas is rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 48 edge rusher nationally. He is coming off a season of 11 quarterback sacks.
Clemson target 2023 WR Nathaniel Joseph (5-8, 170) of Miami will announced his commitment plans Friday. He narrowed his decision to Clemson, Florida, Florida State and Texas A&M.
Joseph camped at Clemson on June 11, and the Tigers offered nine days later. Joseph said he and Clemson receivers coach Tyler Gresham have been in touch a lot leading up to his announcement.
“Me and coach Grisham talked like three times last week. Me and my family are going to get on the phone with coach Dabo Swinney, so it’s been all good things from Clemson lately,” Joseph said. “(Grisham) tells me there’s nobody like me at Clemson. I have crazy speed and I can really help at the slot wide receiver position, and I can always be dangerous in the return game.”
Joseph said a big part of his decision is finding that place where he feels the most comfortable, and Clemson just might be the right fit.
“I’m just looking for a place that feels like home away from home,” Joseph said. “Just a team that is willing to give me an opportunity to play and be a big help to the team. I feel like they check most of the boxes. I feel they are in need of a slot WR, so I’m going to keep that in mind. They are just overall a great school. I love the coaches and the great atmosphere, so they had to be a top contender.”
Joseph is currently ranked as the No. 173 player overall and the No. 24 wide receiver in the nation by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
USC has one quarterback commitment for the 2022 class in Braden Davis. It remains to be seen if Shane Beamer and quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield decide to take a second. One possibility, if they choose to do so, is Pro Franklin (6-3, 190) of Greenville. Franklin threw for Satterfield in camp June 19, and the two have stayed in touch since then.
Clemson offered 2023 OT Josh Miller (6-5 315) Colonial Heights, VA. In his tweet announcing the offer, Miller called Clemson his “dream school.” He also has a USC offer along with offers form Maryland, Pitt, Penn State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, West Virginia, Boston College, Florida State, Kentucky and Michigan State. He’s rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and ranked the #8 inside offensive lineman nationally in his class. He visited Clemson in early June and also has visited Florida State, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia.
Clemson offered 2023 DT Luke Montgomery (6-5, 260) of Findlay, Ohio. He’s rated a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 13 defensive lineman nationally in his class. USC also has offered along with Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Oregon, Illinois, Miami, Oklahoma and Georgia Tech. This summer he visited Oklahoma, Tennessee and Alabama.
USC offered 2023 WR Tray Tolliver (5-11, 170) of Lake City, Florida. He was in for the game Saturday night. He also has offers from Arizona, Cincinnati, USF, UCF and Campbell.
USC Friday offered 2024 QB Jayden Bradford (6-1, 175) of Chapin. The Gamecocks saw him in camp this summer. He also has offers from Vanderbilt, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and NC State. He also camped at Clemson this summer. 247Sports rates him as a four-star prospect and ranks him the No. 8 quarterback nationally in his class..