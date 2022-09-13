USC offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and new quarterback Spencer Rattler are in the spotlight as fans want to see how Satterfield will run an offense loaded with weapons, and how the highly touted Rattler will perform in his first season in the Garnet and Black.
One of those watching with perhaps more interest than most is USC’s 2024 quarterback commitment Dante Reno.
He has seen plenty of film on the Gamecocks, and he’s seen them practice. But there’s nothing like watching the real thing in-game action. The recruiting of Reno continues now that coaches can communicate directly with the 2024 class, and the Gamecocks have not let up.
“It’s been great. Nothing but love from them,” Reno said. “They’ve been great with me and my family. They text my dad on his season all the time. They’re doing a great job.”
Reno is also hearing from many of the other schools that recruited him prior to his USC commitment in July.
“Some schools are still going to recruit you until you sign, other schools are honoring my commitment,” Reno said. “I talk to everybody about my situation, so they’ll know where I’m coming from. It’s the similar schools that recruited me before and offered me. There’s a couple of new ones, but there’s nothing too new because of how much I’m liked into South Carolina and recruiting for them.”
Reno has talked about moving up to the 2023 class and enrolling at USC in January. That option is still on the table, but the decision has not been made. Reno’s junior season began Friday. He might return to USC for an unofficial visit for the Georgia game.
USC recently offered a top athlete from Statesboro, Georgia in Kamron Mikell (6-foot-2, 215 pounds). The Gamecocks are one of the first of the major programs to go in on Mikell who plays quarterback for his team but who could also play on the defensive side.
He’s also one of the top sprinters in Georgia and a standout on his basketball team. Mikell was in Columbia for the Georgia State game, the first big step in his recruitment by the Gamecocks that’s just getting started.
“I’m very grateful to have an offer from South Carolina,” Mikell said. “Seems like a great place to be. I like how they have true a freshman DB who played quarterback like me in high school. I think the relationship that is happening is going to be something very good in the future. They want me to play defense and coach Torrian Gray was saying he couldn’t teach the speed I have and that he could make me a first rounder.”
One of the top remaining prospects on Clemson’s board for 2023 made an unofficial visit for Saturday’s game with Furman. Defensive tackle Tomarrion Parker of Phenix City, Alabama was in to see the Tigers and the coaches for the first time since they offered him in August right after he decommitted from Penn State. Parker also has an official visit with the Tigers scheduled for Oct. 21. Another Clemson DT target, Kayden McDonald of Suwanee, Georgia, made his official visit to Michigan over the weekend. He has set his announcement day for October 31st and is expected to take at least an unofficial visit to Clemson before then.
Top 2024 Clemson and USC target DT Hevin Brown-Shuler (6-foot-4, 290 pounds) was at Clemson Saturday for the Furman game as were 2024 lineman Julius Tate of Greenville, 2024 kicker Josh Valero of Clinton, Tennessee, 2025 quarterback Parker Murray of River Bluff and 2026 lineman William Chapman of Newnan, Georgia.
Phil Kornblut covers college baseball, basketball and football recruiting around South Carolina.