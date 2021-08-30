USC and Clemson target tight end Oscar Delp of Cumming, Georgia, has pinned down the date for a game visit for USC and is still working on dates to see games at his three other finalists, Clemson, Georgia and Michigan.
Delp said for his USC visit he plans to attend the Kentucky game Sept. 25. As things stand now, that means the Gamecocks would get the last visit as Delp is looking at Sept. 30 for his commitment announcement.
Delp does have plans to be in Charlotte on Saturday for the Clemson-Georgia game. That means he will see Clemson and Georgia play at least twice in September before making his decision. Delp said he has been talking to the head coaches and the tight end coaches from each of his four finalists.
Former Syracuse LB Lee Kpogba (6-foot-2, 210 pounds), who is now at East Mississippi Community College, was offered by USC last week. He spent two seasons at Syracuse and was suspended by the team in February. Last season he had 42 tackles. He’s a native of Winston-Salem. As a high school senior, Kpogba was rated a three-star player in the 247Sports Composite and was ranked the No. 23 outside linebacker nationally.
Linebacker Deuce Spurlock (6-2, 200) of Madison, Alabama, is planning to take an unofficial visit to USC on Sept, 4 for the season-opening game against Eastern Illinois. It will be his first visit to the campus.
Spurlock said he has been in regular contact with Gamecock defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Clayton White. He said Michigan and Pitt are two others working him pretty hard at this point, and Mississippi State and Syracuse also remain in touch with him. He’d also like to get to games at those schools before making his decision. Spurlock thought he was ready to make a decision earlier this month, but he canceled his announcement the day before he was scheduled to make it. He has not decided on another commitment date at this point.
Cornerback Nick Cull of Donalsonville, Georgia, who had a USC offer and took an official visit there in June, committed to Ole Miss.
Clemson is in the top five with DE Shemar Stewart (6-5, 265) of Opa Locka, Florida. He named a top five of Clemson, Texas A&M, Ohio state, Miami and Georgia. He’s a five-star prospect and ranked the No. 1 defensive end prospect and the No. 2 prospect overall nationally in the class in the 247Sports Composite. He made numerous unofficial visits in June with teammates, including a stop at Clemson June 17.
Clemson target DE Nyjalik Kelly, of Fort Lauderdale, plans to be at Florida State for the season-opener against Notre Dame.
Clemson and USC target DT Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy of Lakeland, Florida, narrowed his list to Texas A&M and Oklahoma. Among the others cut from his previous list were Florida, Nebraska, Southern Cal, Ohio State, Pitt and LSU.
Safety Alfonzo Allen, of Miami Central, decommitted from Arizona State. USC and Clemson were on his short list when he committed in March. Others on that list included Florida State, Southern Cal, Alabama, Miami, LSU and Texas A&M. The Gamecocks have a commitment from his teammate, safety Anthony Rose.
Clemson is in the top 12 with 2023 DT Lebbeus Overton, of Alpharetta, Georgia. He’s rated a five-star prospect and ranked the No. 1 DT tackle nationally in his class in the 247Sports Composite. The others to make the short list were Alabama, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Tennessee and North Carolina.
Clemson target 2023 WR Nathaniel Joseph of Miami plans to announce his college commitment on Sept. 11. The others on his short list are Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Texas A&M.
USC offered 2024 RB Stacy Gage (5-11, 200) of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Lauren’s WR Jayden McGowan committed to Vanderbilt.
2023 OT Monroe Freeling, of Oceanside Collegiate, was offered by Auburn.