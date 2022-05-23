Another tournament and another withdrawal for Tiger Woods.
After an unexpected but exciting return to the Masters, Woods was back on the course, ending a monthlong hiatus. Similar to his performance at Augusta National, he showed his brilliance, but the injuries once again proved to be the proverbial thorn in the side for Woods.
Media members and fans commented on Woods’ inability to walk without a limp, nearly collapsing before his round on Saturday.
Woods proceeded to struggle throughout the round, finishing at 9-over par, good for last place at the PGA Championship, and decided to withdraw later that evening.
Watching him wince off the course was not only difficult but opened the door for questions that golf fans need to ask. One is, “What are our expectations going forward for Woods?” Second, “What does this mean for golf?”
Expectations, especially in golf, are a mundane subject that riles up common folks to debate which golfers are better than the others.
Woods’ expectations since he broke onto the PGA scene have been sky high for years. Whether they are just or not, avid fans expected him to win in every tournament he competed in while sprinkling some mesmerizing shots along the way.
It’s obvious we are watching a different Woods in 2022. Would a win be that Hollywood ending fans are dreaming of? Yes, but at what price is Woods willing to pay to get there.
This past weekend Woods showed how debilitating his injuries are but fans need to be comfortable that this can certainly be the end of his career, leading into question No. 2.
For a few years, golf fans wondered what the game was going to do post-Woods. At first, viewership was down and there wasn’t that anticipation of “What is Tiger Woods going to do?”
Despite the lull, golf continued to grow. New stars formed while overlooked players received some much-needed spotlight.
It’s plausible to make the case that golf is in the best position, competition-wise, in years.
So, if this is the beginning of the inevitable end of Woods’ illustrious career, golf will be able to survive.
While fans still hope for that storybook ending, the game will be able to move forward if it doesn’t happen.
