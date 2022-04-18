Kevin Pederson has always told his players, “Everyone is replaceable, including me.”
While that was a way to motivate his team — making sure players were playing on all cylinders after learning that reality — a new reality is setting in for the Lander women’s basketball team after Pederson was named the new women’s coach at Coastal Carolina.
“It’s a very hard decision,” Pederson said on Tuesday. “Coastal Carolina has been a job I’ve had my eye on for a long time. I think it’s a phenomenal job and it’s a great opportunity. For this to be a tough decision tells you what I think about Lander.”
Pederson turned Lander’s women’s basketball into a top-tier program. He coached the team for 17 years and won more than 350 games, reached the NCAA Division II Tournament 13 times, finished with four Peach Belt Conference Tournament championships and four regular season championships.
He is the all-time winningest coach in program history, and reached one Final Four and two Elite Eights. Of the 13 banners hanging on the wall at Finish Horne Arena, 11 are because of Pederson, something I know makes him immensely proud.
Once the 14th banner is hung this year, Pederson’s legacy will be officially cemented in stone at Lander, and it will be tough to surpass.
“I would just like to say a big thank you to the Greenwood community, to the staff and the students at Lander who have supported us,” Pederson said. “To Rich Cosentino, who has done so many wonderful things for this university. To Brian Reese, who’s the best athletic director you you could work for. To Jeff May for giving me my first job here at Lander University, and then to all the players and assistant coaches. We’ve had the pleasure of working with you. … So many positive memories, and I just can’t say thank you enough to everyone who has been so good to us and so great to our family.”
Thank you to coach Pederson for the past 17 years of loving the Greenwood community, and thank you for the one year I had the pleasure to work with you. Just watch. Coastal could and should be a new powerhouse very soon.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.