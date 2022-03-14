Another year and another Sweet Sixteen appearance for the Lander women’s basketball team.
The Bearcats reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the past four seasons after they narrowly defeated Georgia Southwestern, 65-62, on Saturday. It’s become a mere expectation for the team to reach this stage of the postseason, and this season was no different.
Lander dominated the regular season, losing just twice in 24 games. The Bearcats were once again given a top-2 seed in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament before an unusual second round exit at the hands of Clayton State. Despite the loss, the Bearcats earned the No. 2 seed in the Southeast Regional.
The similarities are uncanny, but how Lander actually got to this stage is remarkable. For the majority of the second half of the season, the Bearcats have been without star point guard Zamiya Passmore.
It’s been a well-documented transformation for the Bearcats as they tried to figure out how to fill the hole at point guard. Through a rotation consisting of Anaiya Jester, Amiaya Melvins and, more recently, Vashea Rideout, Jester has stepped up to challenge, raising her scoring average from 7.8 points per game to 10.9.
Coach Kevin Pederson has said on a number of occasions, “When you lose someone like Passmore, you don’t replace her with one player,” but with Jester’s ability to fill in as the starting guard, Lander’s offense is still potent.
That offense will be tested once again as the Bearcats square off with North Georgia for the third time this season. The Nighthawks handed Lander its only two losses in the regular season, the largest being a nine-point loss at Finis Horne Arena.
North Georgia is led by senior Julianne Sutton and sophomore Caroline Martin, who both average more than 14 points per game. Martin is a shifty guard who can play off the ball and is consistent behind the 3-point line, averaging about 40% from behind the arc.
The matchup also will feature arguably the best two centers in the country, as Sutton will match up with Lander’s Makaila Cangé. Sutton dominated in the team’s first two meetings, but Cangé got revenge in round two as she recorded a double-double.
Expect both Cangé and Sutton to leave their marks on tonight’s game, but the quarterfinals will come down to guard play.
Lander will need to find a way to neutralize Martin’s scoring ability, while remaining out of foul trouble. As for the offense, Miriam Recarte has taken a load of pressure off of Cangé in recent games. Her ability to stretch the floor and be a playmaker in the post will be huge in opening up the paint for Lander.
Don’t expect this one to be a blowout, but the team that wins the rebound battle, and limits the other team’s free-throw attempts, will be punching its ticket to Birmingham.