Though there are two Lakelands teams, Abbeville boys and Greenwood Christian girls, still competing in their respective leagues for a chance to bring in a basketball state championship and several Lakelands wrestlers competing for individual state championships, the spring is finally here.
While I would be remiss if I didn’t say that I truly enjoyed basketball season and getting a chance to know some athletes and coaches better, I can’t express how excited I am for the start of spring sports.
And I can’t think of a better way to kickstart the season than with the Lakelands baseball jamboree.
As I have said many times, baseball is my favorite sport, so I may be a little biased, but the spring personally starts with the start of MLB’s spring training and the start of college and high school baseball. Now I have been robbed of one of those so far, and the future looks kind of bleak for the MLB, but I joyfully spent my weekend watching a variety of college baseball games and watching the Lakelands jamboree.
While not all of our Lakelands teams played in the jamboree, it was still a cool experience for me to get a glimpse of our local teams. For someone who is new to the area, I loved spending my time seeing how each program is set up for a hopefully 2022 season.
Sunday’s jamboree took me back to my high school days. In three of my four years of high school baseball, I had an opportunity to play at Joe Davis Stadium, the former home of the Huntsville Stars (a Double A baseball team in the Brewers organization). Though the stands weren’t packed, I got a chance to play on a legitimate field that many future MLB players played on. Seeing the high school players play at Lander’s great field brought back the excitement I always had when we played at the Joe.
I know baseball isn’t the only spring sport, and I am excited to get a chance to watch the other programs in the area, but my spring has officially begun.
