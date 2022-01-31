With the state playoffs quickly approaching for winter sports here in the Lakelands, there’s a need for action.
For months, student-athletes practice, study film and compete to get an opportunity to vie for a championship in their sport. With so much time and energy given by athletes, coaches, parents and fans to their teams, it’s understandable to expect a writeup to go in the newspaper.
At the Index-Journal, we want to put as many scores in as possible; but, with just two full-time reporters, and another reporter who is a jack of all trades, we can’t make it to every game. Gone are the days of three full-time reporters, a sports editor and contributors who can aid in covering the 12 high schools in our area.
There has been criticism in the past — that we, as a staff, have ignored schools. It’s a fair point. We’ve had to make some compromises in coverage, but, in order to make up for that, whenever two Lakelands teams have squared off, we’ve tried to be there. However, for some schools, that might be a one-time occurrence, so what happens for the rest of the season?
That’s where you come in.
Since before the start of the new year, we have made a point to place an infobox on Page 2B in the sports section, imploring coaches to send in scores with a writeup. Although we’d like to be at every game or match, this way has been a helpful alternative so teams are represented in the paper.
The truth is, we don’t have many coaches who send in the scores. Look, we get it: Coaches do more than what is required. They are tutors, bus drivers and even parents to their players — and sometimes they might just forget.
This is not an attempt to bash all coaches. We take blame in this, too. There will be times when scores show up a few days late or they don’t appear at all, and that’s on us as a staff. We’ve made some adjustments to how we get scores in and are ready to to get in as many writeups as possible this playoff season.
All we need is the score and a small writeup of who did what by 10:30 p.m. each day. If scores come in after that, they will have to be published in the next day’s paper.
So, fans, if you don’t see your team in the paper, volunteer to send in the writeup. Coaches have plenty on their plate, and we would love to get the scores in by any means necessary. Send the scores to our email, message us on Twitter or do it the old-fashioned way, via a phone call. Our contact information is located in the bottom right-hand corner of Page 2B.
Let’s strive to put as much Lakelands sports in the paper as possible, because we are a community newspaper and we are here to serve our readers.
We just can’t do it without you.