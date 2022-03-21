For the past three weeks, one of my best friends from home has been blowing up my phone seemingly hourly, wanting to talk about the NCAA college basketball tournament. He has watched a lot more college basketball this year than I have, so I was just trying to get a grip on the tournament to make a bracket this year, while he was planning out several different brackets like he normally does.
This year was weird for me because Florida missed the cut, which hasn’t usually happened since I started following sports in 2007. Florida made the NIT bracket, but it’s not the same, and we all know it. So, for one of the few times in my life, I wasn’t heavily invested in the bracket.
Until games started tipping.
I, like probably most of you, figured out a way to be productive at work while having at least one game on my phone, other computer monitor or the radio once Colorado State and Michigan tipped off. Unfortunately for me, my bracket, which I had uncarefully designed, was shattered at the end of the first game; but I was still invested.
I knew my bracket was going to fail me somewhere along the road, but it would have been nice to be later than the first game. By the time I went home, the world had already seen Richmond take down the Big 10 champion Iowa Hawkeyes, New Mexico State take down UConn and St. Peter’s beat a potential Final Four team in Kentucky.
I watched Saturday as that same St. Peter’s team advanced to the Sweet 16, making them only one of three 15 seeds to ever reach that stage.
St. Peter’s head coach Shaheen Holloway had a quote after the Peacocks took down Murray State that really shows how great March is: “I’ve got guys from New Jersey and New York City. You think we’re scared of anything?” Holloway said in his postgame press conference on Saturday. “When you have tough, hard-nosed kids, they’re ready to play.”
Holloway and the Peacocks are exactly what make March such a great month — because anything can happen.
