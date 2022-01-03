As Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral writhed in pain, a collective gasp fell over the crowd in New Orleans on Saturday. ESPN analyst and former college quarterback Greg McElroy said it best as the senior struggled to get to his feet.
“You’re just sick to your stomach,” McElroy said.
It’s something you don’t wish on anyone. Corral, who has been projected to go in the early rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, might slide down draft boards after a gruesome knee injury against Baylor.
As a potential result of this, Corral might lose out on millions of dollars if he had simply opted out of the bowl game. From ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, the sports world jumped into a heated debate over the concept of opting out.
With droves of players deciding to sit out their bowl game for any number of reasons, Herbstreit and his colleague, Desmond Howard, argued the notion that today’s college football player is more likely to put his own interests over the game.
“I think this era of player just doesn’t love football,” Herbstreit said on Saturday.
As soon as those words left his mouth, Herbstreit received criticism from across the media landscape, and rightfully so. Forde called the analyst’s comments “tone-deaf,” while Yahoo! Sports writer Nick Bromberg said that a player opting out isn’t a sign that they don’t love the game. It’s “a different perspective on loving football.”
Although Herbstreit’s statement was out of line, if you look at the crux of his argument, he tried to convey that today’s version of the college athlete is different than it was maybe 10 or 20 years ago.
He’s right, and his college career is a prime example of it. After arriving on Ohio State’s campus in 1989, Herbstreit had to wait until his senior season to be the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback. In his one season as a starter, he passed for more than 1,900 yards and was named the team MVP.
That was it for Herbstreit. There was no next level for him and, in that, it’s clear where he’s coming from. Today, it’s unique for a player to do what Herbstreit did: wait his turn. With the transfer portal acting like a college football free agency, players are taking their careers into their own hands, going after better opportunities for to advance to the NFL.
Leaving to go to another school to chase a starting spot is not in Herbstreit’s DNA. It’s a different opinion and, although it was poorly executed, is understandable given his background.
Corral is cut from the same cloth as Herbstreit: a guy who waited his turn at Ole Miss and led them to a tremendous 2021 season. Although the injury is horrific, as an athlete, there was no way he was going to opt out. That should be commended just as mush as deciding to miss a bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft.
Bottom line is injuries can happen to any player at any point throughout the season. Corral had every right to play or sit out and, as sports fans, that decision should be respected, no questions asked.