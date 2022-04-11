From the picturesque fairways to hearing CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz’s signature “Hello Friends,” the beautiful oasis of Augusta National once again has captured America’s gaze.
From the onset, we’ve watched Scottie Scheffler’s rise to the top of the leaderboard, to the return of Tiger Woods’ Sunday red polo.
The color has become synonymous with winning over the past 25 years, but it’s something that casual fans and golf purists alike were afraid they would never see again.
When news broke of Woods’ car accident in 2021, the golf world mourned what seemed to be the end of his career.
After reports of Woods nearly losing his leg after the accident, the question that has plagued professional golf honed into view: What would golf be like without Tiger Woods?
In short, it continued just like golf always does.
Champions were crowned and new rivalries formed, but it all felt different.
There was an intensity missing that casual golf fans yearned for. The millions of views on the YouTube video “Tiger Woods’ best shots,” highlight how much the sports world missed the theater that Woods brought to golf.
Of course, this year’s Masters was not the typical Tiger Woods round. In ways, it felt human while many fans wanted perfection, but then there were those flashes of brilliance: The left-handed chip that allowed him to save par on No. 13 or a few long bogey putts kept fans on the edge of their seats.
Regardless of the finish, having Tiger Woods back is great for the game, and there was no better way for a return than at the Masters.
Although there will be a day when Woods doesn’t make the dramatic comeback and golf will have to permanently move on without him, let’s celebrate the mastery at hand.
