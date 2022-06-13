It feels like every year there is planning for a new spinoff of the NFL.
Right now, the United States Football League is trying to get its foot in the door, playing its inaugural season in Birmingham, Alabama.
The leagues rarely succeed for whatever reason, lack of long term funding, competitive talent or just public support. So the question is, why are there always leagues popping up?
The answer is simple.
If one of these popup leagues can sustain for multiple years with any type of success, they will tap into the multi-billion dollar business of the NFL. To my knowledge, there’s only truly been one successful football league — the American Football League, which ended up merging with the NFL to create the AFC division that we all know so well.
Baseball has independent leagues as well but they aren’t nearly as popular as the MLB.
Why am I saying all of this?
For all that are interested in the sport of golf, we are entering into a truly unprecedented time for the sport with the start of LIV, the Saudi Arabian funded golf league. Normally, whenever there are the popup leagues, there aren’t players heading to play in the new league. Imagine watching Matt Ryan heading to the USFL once he heard the Falcons were looking to move him or Tom Brady when he decided he was finished playing in New England.
But in golf, that’s kind of what happened for the PGA, as several well known golfers — led by Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson — decided to leave the PGA for LIV. The offer had to be tempting.
Golfers can make a lot of money if they are making every cut and placing high, but outside of that, all their money comes from their sponsors. Having a guaranteed check for just showing up, regardless of finishing first or 42nd, makes a huge difference, especially since golfers have to foot the bill for their travel, housing and whatever else they decide to get whenever playing at a tournament.
The offer of a guaranteed check and the fact that there isn’t a fear of missing out on some of the bigger tournaments, like the U.S. Open, is why we saw so many bigger name golfers make the switch. Personally, I don’t think Patrick Reed is the final golfer to leave.
While the tournament was broadcasted on any of the major networks, it was still streamed on YouTube. While the stream had its mixed reviews, it was still out there for people that wanted to watch.
