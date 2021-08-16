With just over a week left in the preseason, Greenwood high school invited eight teams, six from around the Lakelands, to participate in the 2021 GHS Jamboree.
Here are some of my thoughts from Friday’s gauntlet of scrimmages.
Greenwood’s offense shows promiseThe Eagles defense thrived last season with the team’s major Achilles heel being the offense, but more specifically the offense’s propensity to turn the ball over.
Although a 3-0 win over Strom Thurmond may not seem like a lot to get excited about, Greenwood was able to move the ball down the field with ease thanks to weapons such as Ve Morton and Carlos Norman. A more experienced offensive line with another year studying coach Chris Liner’s offense, moved as a cohesive unit, opening up holes for Morton, Norman and quarterback Daylan Rappley to exploit.
Also, there were no turnovers committed and another improvement over last week’s scrimmage, no loose balls when the offense ran a pitch. The only negative from Friday night was the inability to cash in down in the red zone. Despite that, the Eagles did nail a 35-yard field goal thanks to Billy Pruitt.
With a defense that looks poised for another strong season, the Eagles may be in a position to make a playoff run. Once again the question is, will the offense be potent enough to carry them there? That remains to be seen.
Emerald shows more gritAlthough some may see Emerald’s loss to a Class 2A school as a bit of a disappointment, I see it as a great starting point for the Vikings to look forward into the season.
The speed in which Saluda’s offense operates would give any team issues, however, the Vikings did not break when they were down two scores. In fact a forced fumble by the defense, jumpstarted Emerald’s offense as it would cash in on back-to-back drives.
Look for Ean Ryans and Jayden Turner to be major contributors in a budding Emerald offense this season.
Ninety Six shows promise despite lack of playersThe Wildcats showed off its RPO-offense which highlighted the rapport between Payne Davis and Matthew Deal.
Despite a few drops in a couple of key third downs, the offense hummed right along but similar to Greenwood, couldn’t find the end zone on a consistent basis.
On defense, Ninety Six showed grit and toughness despite the lack of players which makes it hard to forecast what the unit will look like during the season. With key players like Nazier Jones out, the 20-7 Woodmont loss is a difficult one to judge.
