Moving halfway across the country stinks.
As a guy who has very little long-distance driving experience, driving over 16 hours from Illinois was a challenge.
But towards the end of the drive, I felt a sense of warmth — and no, it wasn’t the humidity.
I saw more pick-up trucks, more Waffle Houses and fast forward a couple of hours, I saw the sign I had been driving to see.
“Welcome to South Carolina”
I was home.
Hey Greenwood, my name is Cam.
Although I spent most of my childhood about 45 minutes away in Joanna, I still consider the Emerald City home.
I moved here in 2011 and spent all of middle school and high school before graduating from Emerald High in 2018.
Over those seven years, this place has helped me grow into who I am today — a guy who loves Jesus, people and sports.
Up until my ninth-grade year, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do when I grew up. Then I came across journalism.
I gave it a shot my junior and senior years at Emerald as a football sideline reporter for WCRS. And during my college years at the University of South Carolina, I wrote for the Daily Gamecock, the student paper on campus.
I fell in love with it.
Growing up, I had always loved sports and writing, but adding a storytelling aspect to it made it special.
Over the past few years, I’ve helped tell how the Vikings had one of the best seasons in school history in 2017, how a 95-year-old baseball stadium in Columbia impacted generations of fans and how an NAIA football player from Illinois was drafted by the Tennessee Titans.
Telling those stories was both an honor and a privilege. I want to do them justice, and tell them the right way — especially here at home.
This city has meant a lot to me, so I hope I can tell stories that mean a lot to you.
If you have any story ideas, comments or just want to reach out, please don’t hesitate to email me at cadams@indexjournal.com.
Greenwood, I’m glad to be home.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
