There’s something about that eerie quiet that a stadium has before kickoff that is so beautiful to experience.
More than two hours prior to kickoff, I patrolled the sidelines at J.W. Babb Stadium just taking in the peace and quiet. It’s an intriguing feeling because there is the anticipation of what is about to transpire over the next three hours, but it hasn’t happened yet.
Then players and coaches will begin to filter out of the locker rooms to begin their warmups. For fans that are only interested with watching the game, warmups can be a bore to watch. It’s understandable because they are just watching the players go through the same drills.
What may seem as repetitiveness just for the sake of being repetitive, is actually one of my favorite parts of Friday night. It’s the time where routines and superstitions transpire on the field. The proverbial “calm before the storm.”
If you don’t believe me, watch the kickers and punters warm up. Watching Billy Pruitt, Alex Laymon and Thomas Hazel go through their collective procedures before they kick the ball is fascinating. For example, Pruitt will work on a slew of different punts, putting a unique spin on the ball every time he boots it away.
His leg strength is eye-catching, but for me it’s his placement of the ball is what intrigues me. He’ll be able kick a 70 yard punt when necessary, but when he is close to the end zone, he can punt the ball sky high with no spin, think of a knuckleball in baseball.
This also helps Lowndes Still prepare for the array of punts that he will inevitably face in just a few hours, securing every ball to his chest before sprinting a few yards up the field.
On the other side of the field, fans will see Laymon and Hazel going through their kicking routines, nailing PATs and then working their back to around the 25-yard line to try and nail a field goal from more than 40 yards away.
Despite the repetitive aspect of it, the pregame is mesmerizing and if you have the chance to get to a game early, pay attention, you’ll see the little details that will make or break a team’s chances of winning.