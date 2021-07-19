On Saturday, thousands of fans gathered at Nationals Park to take in America’s Favorite Pastime, a tradition that has occurred for generations.
For many it was just like any other game that happened this season. Fans were excited to see their team take on a Padres headlined by Fernando Tatis Jr. But, as quickly as that excitement of going to the ballpark came, it evaporated as gunshots were fired, leaving two wounded.
Its a horrifying event that one doesn’t think about when going to a sports event. For sports fanatics, myself included, sports are a way to escape from the world. Its a time where for three to four hours fans minds are not occupied by the challenges of life, they are just their to watch the game. Especially after a year-plus bout with the COVID-19 pandemic, sports have become a pseudo-therapy for fans to forget about what’s going on in the world.
In one night, the world realized how quickly this haven can be taken away. I understand that this is not the first time an event like this has happened, however, its one of the first times in my life where I saw it fade away.
It’s a terrifying thought that the possibility of sporting events becoming a permanently unsafe place for people to gather after a year of being told it wasn’t due to COVID-19.
No matter where you stand on the gun control issue, the idea that these events can occur is disappointing. Sports have been and always will be a memory-maker. For some to try to take that away like we saw on Saturday and for what almost happened at this year’s MLB All-Star Game is appalling.
However in times like this, its the first responders, staff members and reporters who stepped up to make sure fans were safe from the attack. It was a moment of tremendous courage shown by all. I can only hope that this isn’t a sign of things to come, but with the incredible work shown by all of those involved, I am assured that I will still be safe at a sporting event.