Until I was 7 or 8 years old, I was only focused on one thing in the month of October — the joy of getting a bucket of candy for Halloween. But since getting into the world of sports, October has become almost as wild as the month of March with everything going on.
Baseball is coming to an end, professional and college football are breaking hearts weekly (unless you’re a Tennessee fan this year, but I’ll get to that) and high school football is reaching the climax of the playoffs while the NHL and NBA are gearing up for their seasons.
As a sports fan, there is about a 100% chance you will experience either some of the worst frustration in your life or absolute bliss.
As I’m sure most of you can relate, with my teams, I can experience pure bliss one week then a couple of days later, the sky can be falling down.
This year is no exception, as I watched the Red Sox fizzle out in late June and continue to get updates about how terribly the team was playing on a daily basis. I thought Florida would give me some hope this year, but after defeating Utah, the Gators might be the most inconsistent team in the SEC, maybe behind Missouri or Auburn, but still not great.
Overall this month alone, we’ve seen Tennessee end its 15-year drought to Alabama, three 100-plus win MLB teams that were expected to make a deep run in the playoffs exit before the Championship Series, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers struggle like we’ve never seen before and Aaron Judge set a new American League home run record.
The month is almost over, but there’s still a lot of games that have yet to be played. By Friday, we’ll know what the high school playoffs look like, and who is in the World Series, among other story lines. And on a personal note for me, can Florida slay the giant Georgia? Probably not, but who knows?
