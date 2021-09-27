Sports are one of the best ways to heal from a tragedy.
Although it may be one of the toughest things to play through, sometimes being back on the field and strapping the pads on can help a player find peace. It’s also an opportunity to be around some of your closest teammates and coaches, who act as mentors and friends during this difficult time.
During Ninety Six’s game against Blacksburg, fans got to see how imperative sports are for athletes who experienced a loss.
Offensive lineman Lavonte Robinson lost his mother earlier that week and to show support for their teammate, the Wildcats were in attendance at his mother’s funeral Friday afternoon.
The tribute to the Robinson family, did not stop there as coach Matthew Owings wore Robinson’s No. 65 during the game. It was one of those rare moments where we all got to see the humanity of sports.
As sports fans, we love when players and coaches give us a look behind the proverbial “curtain.” Whether it’s a behind the scenes look at the facility or a player opening up about their struggles, fans are encapsulated by the stories.
On Friday, fans got to see that story unfold on the field at Wilson-Campbell Stadium. Not only did the Wildcats have to come from behind to win, but it was the way they came from behind.
In the second half, Ninety Six was able to get its offense going as it scored on two drives with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. From jumping offsides and committing false starts, the Wildcats got into a rhythm and when it needed a big play it got it.
The night was capped off by a 9-yard dash to the end zone by Zayvion King to give the Wildcats is first and only lead of the game. However, the moment that sticks out to me is the reaction of the Ninety Six. Sure there was the excitement for scoring late in the game, but looking at Owings with his arms stretched over his head, wearing the white jersey with No. 65 on it put it all in perspective.
It was more than just a game-winning touchdown, they got a win for Lavonte to try and ease the pain that he is going through.