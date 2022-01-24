If there were a sentence that captures my life as a Dallas Cowboys fan, it’s this: “Men pick their favorite sports team when they’re like 11 and let it make them upset for the rest of their life.”
Don’t get me wrong, I’ve been blessed with some great seasons with my teams. The Red Sox have won four World Series and the Gators have won two national championships since I started following sports. There was a time when I followed the NBA and the NHL closely and both my teams won at least one championship in that time.
The problem has always been the NFL.
My father is a Dolphins fan, so when I was too young to know what a route tree meant, I was a Dolphins fan. In that span, it felt like they won four games. In reality, they won a lot more than those four games, but the year I started truly following the NFL was 2007, the year they won just one game.
At that time, I started to learn the finer points of football from my uncle, who was a Cowboys fan. I think you can see where I’m going now.
I became a Cowboys fan in 2008, one year after they were the best team in the NFC before losing to the Giants. Since that time, the Cowboys have flirted with .500 virtually every year with some truly horrifying crashes to end a season.
But every August, I have some hope. To clarify, I’m not the person that wakes up on Week 1 and says, “This is it. This is the year the Cowboys win the Super Bowl.” But you have to have some type of hope, or I might as well go back to my roots and start pulling for the Dolphins outright again.
This season, I knew this team wasn’t going to win a Super Bowl. There were too many holes that would need to be fixed, but on Sept. 9, I was ready to believe again.
On that day, I watched as my Cowboys threw for 403 yards against the defending Super Bowl Champions and intercept Tom Brady twice. With two minutes left, Dallas marched down the field — to kick a field goal.
With 94 seconds left, I knew Brady was going to lead a drive to win the game, but the feelings of disappointment were still there.
Flash forward to the Wild Card round. Dallas was at home against the 49ers, reliving a rivalry that was mostly in its prominence before I was born. With seconds left, Dallas can’t get the ball snapped and my favorite team was in the offseason.
Once the Super Bowl is played in California, I will most likely watch one or both the Dallas coordinators take off for different jobs. I have a feeling Jerry Jones will not address the glaring holes in the draft or free agency, but once September rolls around, I know I’ll be ready to be hurt again.