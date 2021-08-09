The Tokyo Olympics were marred with compromises and changes all the way up to the opening ceremonies.
From banning fans just weeks before the Games to quarantines and positive COVID-19 tests, the 2020 Olympic Games will be a constant reminder of the determination of both the coaches and the athletes. That determination in my opinion, has created one of the best Olympic competitions in history.
Yes, I understand that most of the competitions took place either really early or late at night us. Plus, the lack of fans did make it strange to watch, but in terms of what the athletes had to go through to get to that stage and how they competed, made it one of the best Olympics to watch.
Like every fan, we all have our favorite competitions to watch. For many gymnastics or track are fan favorites, but for me its equestrian, specifically team jumping.
For those who did not get to watch, Team USA comprised of Jessie Springsteen, McLain Ward and Laura Kraut, jumped over obstacles that were over five feet tall which had to be done in less than 82 seconds.
Going into Saturday’s final, France held a one pole lead and after a miscue by Sweden, a two pole lead until the final rider. Then with a gold medal on the line, France bottled it.
The major French miscue gave Sweden and the United States a chance to win gold. Similar to a NBA player missing a game-winning shot with just enough for the opposing team to come back and win the game, both countries went to a jump-off, a speed-run through six obstacles to decide Olympic gold.
Once again it came down to the final rider. Sweden’s Peder Fredricson with his horse “All In” rode clear (no rails knocked down or time penalties) to give the country back-to-back gold medals in consecutive Olympic games.
It had all the drama that could have asked for from an Olympic Final, but it was great entertainment and I cannot wait for the 2024 Paris Games.