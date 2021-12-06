With Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley making proverbial “ground-breaking” changes to college football by moving to LSU and Southern Cal this week, the boo birds came back again.
Fans were claiming that they missed the amateurism of collegiate athletics and whined about how so much about the sports has changed.
If this sounds like you or someone you may know, let me be the first to tell you that you’re all lying. You’re all lying to yourselves.
The truth is that people love the new wave of college football. I hate even calling it new because we have been dealing with schools funneling mass-amounts of money into their football teams for years. SMU received the “death penalty” for it back in the ‘80s only to be outdone by Miami in early 2000.
Massive influxes in dollars have been going to these schools for years and these programs continue to capitalize on it because the sport is immensely popular, as it should be. I, like many of the millions of Americans, was glued to the TV on Saturday to watch a heart-breaking OSU loss and a curb-stomping Alabama win.
The games were pretty great and, based on the influx of commercials I saw, corporations loved them too.
Now, I’m not saying there is anything wrong with schools making a profit because of college football. In fact, I love the new NIL deal for athletes to get a share of the spoils and with a bit of tweaking I think it could be beneficial for everyone involved.
What does irk me is when people complain about the dollars that are being made or what I call “counting someone else’s money.”
I have no problem that Riley and Kelly pursued greener pastures, it’s in the same vein that I stand behind the NIL deal. However, the game has not changed. The “big money” has been synonymous with college athletics since the birth of cable television and we as fans, continue to consume the product.
It’s a symbiotic relationship: we watch, they get paid.
Now do I like that both coaches left in the middle of a playoff run? No, in fact, I hate it.
Players along with coaches spent countless hours to prepare for their respective seasons and to me, they both look they copped out on their teams.
It’s not fair to the other coaches but more so the players who have no control over their coach’s departure.
However, until there are stronger stipulations in their contracts to prevent them from leaving until after the season, this will continue and like most things, the players will take the blow.