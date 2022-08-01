If there’s something our society hasn’t fully grasped, it’s how fleeting time can be.
There are times when an hour can feel like an eternity and a year can come and go in a blink of an eye.
This phenomenon gives validity to “cherish every moment” statements and though we try to abide by that advice, we get into a routine. Before you know it, you’re pondering how quickly things changed.
It’s how I currently feel writing my final Monday Musings. This week will be my final week with the Index-Journal as I’m taking a new job back in Tuscaloosa. There is a litany of people I need to thank, but first and foremost needs to be Richard Whiting.
Richard gave me an opportunity to grow as a writer and for that, I’m extremely grateful. I’d also like to thank the entire newsroom staff for allowing me to pick their brains about journalism. My parents believe in the mantra that it takes a team for everyone to find success and I couldn’t have found a better team to be a part of.
Speaking of teams, I have to give a shoutout to all of the coaches and players that I’ve had the chance to work with over the past year and a half. Whether it was talking about the game or talking about topics outside of sports, I’ve appreciated being a part of it and being able to tell your stories.
Finally, I’d like to thank our avid readers and subscribers. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed telling the stories here in Greenwood, and I appreciate the readers taking the time to read the great work done here at the Index-Journal.
Thanks for the opportunity Greenwood, I’ve cherished every second of it.
