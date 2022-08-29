While Friday night didn’t go the way that many in the Lakelands were hoping, with most of our local teams losing in Week 1, Saturday was a fun day.
It was the start of the college football season.
I know, I know. Week 0 in college football is not loaded with the highlight-reel games that we are all glued to our televisions to watch.
That’s this week.
But after watching two weeks of high school football and a couple of NFL preseason games, we are officially in the fall with the start of college football, even though we are all still walking into 85-plus degree heat every day.
Saturday’s games were the teams I will probably never watch full games/ halves at a time. Trust me, the most notable part of Nebraska’s football season will be if Scott Frost keeps his job throughout the season; but its game in Ireland was a fantastic way to kick the 2022 season off.
Northwestern’s never-die attitude gave me hope for something that will probably be a bleaker season for my Gators.
Alongside Northwestern’s fun, Saturday had a shorthanded UConn battling against a much better Utah State team, which was a close game until the fourth quarter.
Vanderbilt and Hawaii was fun until halftime, too.
While these games were the table-setter, next Saturday is the meal that we’ve all be waiting for since January.
Good luck to your teams this year — unless they play Florida at some point — and happy watching.
