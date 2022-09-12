Twenty-one years ago today (at the time of writing), I was living in Missouri and had just gotten home with my mother after dropping off my brother and a couple of neighbors off at school.
For me, it was a normal day. I didn’t have to go to Pre-K that day, so I was going to do what most 4-year olds do, play without a care in the world.
As we all know, at 8:45 a.m. EST, the world changed as we knew it.
My mother had to quickly snatch me up, put me in the car seat and fly back to Sedalia, Missouri, so we could pick my brother up. Her biggest fear was could we get my brother and get home before they shut down the base to anyone trying to get on the base.
Luckily, we were able to, but that is a moment that is hard to forget, even as a 4-year-old that could barely even write his name.
Last year was the 20th anniversary of one of the biggest events to ever happen in the United States. Like most Saturdays, I spent my day watching college football, getting an opportunity to watch Air Force (my father’s team) take on Navy, and, surprisingly, watched the New York Mets take on the Yankees.
The football pregame brought several 20-year olds out, all of them shared the same birthday — the second Tuesday September, while the baseball pregame had members of the first responders from every New York City police and EMS departments on the field while the players mixed together.
Both pregame ceremonies will give you goosebumps. If you didn’t watch either or both, I highly suggest going back and watching them on YouTube.
