Ask any former athlete and nine out of 10 will tell you they miss playing the sport they grew up playing. That bond you create with teammates and just the love of the game are two things people search for whenever they have to call their career for whatever reason.
A lot of us had to hang up our cleats once we finished our senior year of high school because only about 7% of high schoolers move on to play college sports, according to a survey the NCAA compiled in 2019. But because we’re not in that 7% doesn’t mean our time in athletics is finished.
That’s why there are club sports.
Club sports, which are hosted by numerous colleges and universities across the country, give many former athletes a chance to continue their love of the game. They have to fit in practice and games around classes, and sometimes, the athletes have to quit so they can focus on their degrees. But club sports offer a final chance to play competitively with people roughly your own age.
I remember my first real feature story I wrote when I was in college. I was a contributing writer for the student newspaper, so I had to find a club feature to write. I chose Alabama’s club baseball team.
All the guys who I spoke with were really cool to me. Most of them could have played college baseball at smaller schools, but they had to choose life after baseball. But they found a way to keep playing.
That love of the game is why club sports matter.
That is why it is so awesome that the National Club Baseball Association is playing its World Series here in our backyard. You get the feel of a college game and you get to see teams from across the country playing for the goal of a championship.
These guys took time out of their summer breaks. For the seniors, it is their final summer before entering the workforce, to play baseball here. They, and a lot of their family members, had to find the money to come from wherever (the farthest school is Cal Poly, located a couple of hours north of Los Angeles) to play the multiday tournament.
The games have been awesome so far, as was Saturday night’s home run derby. If you have any time this week — the championship game will be played on Thursday — I highly suggest spending some time at Donly Stadium to watch some baseball.
