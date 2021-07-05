It has become a tradition that I started back in college.
Every July 4, I make myself some homemade cheeseburgers, grab myself a few cold Dr Peppers and prepare myself for the gauntlet of baseball games that go on throughout the day.
As I sat down this year, I couldn’t shake this overwhelming disappointment I have felt regarding America’s pastime. Beside the debacle in Omaha, sports sections have covered the crackdown on foreign substances used by pitchers.
Over the past few weeks, I have heard stories ranging from Tyler Glasnow explaining to reporters the pain he felt in his elbow from gripping the baseball so tightly, to Gerrit Cole pleading with the Major League Baseball offices to “work with us” as they begin to find a balance.
On the road to finding that seemingly miniscule point of balance, MLB has reverted to embarrassing the pitchers and, in turn, the league itself. This idea of preforming a TSA check in front of 60,000 fans and millions of viewers around the globe is ridiculous.
Sure, it was funny when Shohei Ohtani was checked for a foreign substance because of the slight grin and eye-roll that screamed “are you serious right now?” But like most pitchers, Ohtani took it in stride and then continued to dominate for the rest of the start. However, when Max Scherzer showed some frustration at how much of a spectacle it has become, I shared in that anger.
There are other options if you want to ensure there is no use of spider tack or other adhesives on the baseball. My favorite might have come from Adam Weyer, head athletic trainer at Lander University, who suggested that MLB check the pitchers in the dugout between innings rather then in front of millions. Another idea is for MLB, which owns Rawlings and can prepare the baseballs as it sees fit, to work with pitchers over the offseason to make sure that there is enough grip so substances such as spider tack become unnecessary.
Regardless of what MLB decides to do, it’s clear that the push for more home runs in a game does not draw more fan notoriety. There is beauty in a pitchers duel and, furthermore, the pure jubilation of a perfect game or a no-hitter shows how much fans appreciate dominance from the pitcher’s mound.