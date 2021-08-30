There is nothing better than football under the Friday night lights. Fans pack the stands with their team paraphernalia and hope they can cheer their team to victory. It is something that we all missed last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s great to see it return.
There is a question that still racks my brain while I’m out there on the sidelines: With COVID-19 cases rising, will this be the beginning of the end of the season?
On Saturday, my boss, Richard Whiting, used his column to highlight some of columnist Chris Trainor’s points that, with cases continuing to surge in South Carolina, games will be canceled. It’s the inevitable beast with this virus, and I can only feel for the players and the coaches who prepared all week to experience that euphoria of Friday night, only to be told that they aren’t going to be able to play.
Greer High School felt that sense of disappointment — and is probably going to feel it again this Friday — as players who contract the virus need to quarantine for at least 10 days. That was the last thing they wanted to hear on Thursday as they were preparing to face Blue Ridge.
As someone who had COVID-19 earlier this year and had to call in sick to work, there is that dreaded feeling I might have infected someone else. I can only imagine getting sick with the virus and asking myself, “Did I get my teammates sick?” or worse: “Did I get someone who was immunocompromised sick?”
It’s not fun to live with those questions, and, on top of that, it might affect the team’s season.
I know the players want the chance to compete and finish their season without any cancelations. To do that, we need to do our part and get vaccinated to curb the spread.
We all want to experience those Friday night lights this season, but we all need to get vaccinated to have a full season.