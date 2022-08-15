On Friday night, we will celebrate as our Lakelands teams begin their football seasons, while volleyball, girls golf, girls tennis and swimming can start their seasons on Monday.
As much as I would like to be at every game, I cannot, but that doesn’t mean we can’t try to get every local score in the paper.
That’s where I need your help.
In May, we introduced a new form on our website that will help us at the Index get scores in. With our print change, we’ve had to change how we put scores in the paper, usually putting them in the briefs section, but with your help, we can bring the round up back.
Our form, which can be found at https://www.indexjournal.com/sports/lakelands/scores/, allows anyone submit a score. Most of the time, that duty falls to the coach, but by making the form more known, I’m hoping more of the community will rally in support of the form.
While a simple scroll through the form can appear daunting, the questions are for a better, more accurate recap of the game, which will allow me to keep track of the season better and keep in touch with our athletes as they standout during their respective seasons.
With our paper down a sports reporter right now, I ask you to be patient with some of the changes that we will be making in the mean time, but this form can help me make sure I don’t miss anything, so in turn, you don’t miss anything either.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.