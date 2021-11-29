Coming from Alabama, everyone knows who Cecil Hurt was. If you don’t recognize his name, you’ve definitely seen him on Twitter, seen him talking to any University of Alabama coach or have read one of his stories.
Cecil was a fantastic writer for The Tuscaloosa News, somewhere I spent four semesters working in my college career.
Cecil died this past Tuesday at the age of 62. He worked at The Tuscaloosa News for nearly 40 years.
For me, Cecil was someone to look up to. In my time at Alabama, I covered every sport the school had to offer. I bumped into Cecil my sophomore year when I was working a women’s basketball game.
Cecil and I were the only two reporters at the game, and, as a sophomore who was just trying to figure out what was going on, I just tried to follow his lead.
That was harder than it seemed. While I was trying to learn how to cover one of my first events by myself, Cecil was either reading a book or playing a game on his phone.
Once the game ended, he got the first question to the coach and talked to her like he had been in the huddle. When I read his story the next day, it blew mine out of the water.
From that point on, I knew what I needed to strive for.
I covered Alabama sports for three years, sharing the football beat for two years and the men’s basketball beat for a year with Cecil. He was the best.
His whit was second to none, and his presence was comforting. Whenever we were in The Tuscaloosa News office together, I would normally try to pick his brain a little bit, so much so he probably avoided the office on days he knew I’d be in.
My relationship with Cecil was simple. We would talk whenever I saw him but nothing else besides that. I always respected him.
My senior year, I wrote what I still believe is the best story I’ve ever written. Cecil wrote a simple message that gave me all the confidence I needed to believe I wrote a story relatively close to something he would turn in. I still have that message on my phone to this day.
For me, the highest respect for a journalist, who gave so many years to one fan base, are the compliments from the people you work with and cover. Those compliments and memories were summarized by Nick Saban himself.
“Cecil Hurt was a good friend and one of the best sports writers I have ever had the privilege of working with, not just at Alabama, but at all of our coaching stops,” Saban said. “He was a man of integrity and a fair-minded journalist blessed with wit, wisdom and an ability to paint a picture with his words that few have possessed.”
Rest in peace, my friend.