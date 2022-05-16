It feels like just a week ago, we were all bundled up during baseball, softball, soccer games or track and field events, but today marks championship week of the 2022 spring season. Crazy how quickly the season flew by.
Thankfully, we still have multiple teams still working towards a state championship.
It starts in our backyard as Greenwood and Ninety Six softball will both play at home in the second game of the Upper State Championship tournament. The Eagles play York in the loser’s bracket, while the Wildcats will play Gray Collegiate in the winners bracket.
The Dixie softball team, which finished as the A runner up last season, will take a two-hour drive north to play Lewisville in the winner’s bracket.
The Lakelands will also be represented by the Greenwood boys golf team at the 4A state championship tournament starting today at Forrest Lake Country Club. The Eagles finished tied for seventh in the Upper State qualifier after shooting a 341, a score that head coach Chip Whitt said the team should have played much better than.
The track and field state championship will start Thursday, with several Lakelands teams qualifying.
Before this week, the Lakelands was well represented in the state playoffs. The Greenwood boys tennis team finished as the 4A runner up, while senior Graeme Simpson finished as the runner-up in the 4A-5A individual state championship.
Greenwood Christian’s Brooke Rodger earned the Hawks their first ever state championship in track and field, while the Cambridge Academy boys golf team repeated as the state champions.
Along with the championship success, several teams had a deep playoff run. The Abbeville boys baseball team reached the Upper State Championship tournament for the first time since 2019, while Abbeville softball, Saluda softball, Ware Shoals baseball, Dixie baseball and Ninety Six baseball all played for their respective Upper State District Championships.
Congratulations to all the teams that have completed their seasons and good luck to the teams remaining.
