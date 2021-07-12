Another American Legion Post regular season is finished and both the baseball and softball will make an appearance in the postseason.
Here’s how the Post 20 baseball and softball team’s got to this point and what they are going to face in the playoffs.
Right time to get hotThrough the first seven games, Post 20 was 4-3 on the season dropping division games against Easley and Williamston. However, right before the calendar flipped to July, Greenwood began to win and win big.
Now offense was a major factor but it was the pitching staff for the Braves that really carried the team to first place in the division. With a one-two tandem of Garrett Hodges and Brylon Barbour along with a deep bullpen of Thomas Beauford, Patrick Wood, Nolan Prince and Stokes Cromer, Post 20 is prepared for the three-week grind of playoff baseball.
“We’re not looking ahead but we have three games in-a-row so you have to have some arms ready to go,” Post 20 coach Nate Hamilton said. “You can’t have a guy throw five innings everytime. Everyone has to be ready for whatever role (is needed).”
Hamilton said that his group is “mature” in the way they approach these games. That maturity has translated into offensive production from all over the lineup as the team has tallied 74 runs over its seven-game winning streak.
“We have some good leadership in that dugout,” Hamilton said. “We’ve been very patient those situations, whether it be down or we had a big lead, our guys really don’t change their approach.”
Post 20 will play its first playoff game at home against Easley on Monday.
Scintillating fastpitch softballThe inaugural Post 20 fastpitch softball team cruised to its first Upper State division championship losing just one game all season.
Similar to the baseball, the softball team relied heavily on pitching and defense to quiet the opposing offenses. Pitchers Carlee Stockman, Jenna Chaudoin, Megan Kimberling, Michaela Harrison and Lauralee Scott allowed just 14 runs in 16 games played this season.
“They all throw a wide variety of pitches but the key for all of them is throwing strikes early,” Post 20 coach Tee Timmerman said. “When they can get ahead, they can start moving pitches around.”
The pitching and defense will act as a stopgap and allow the Post 20 offense to get going before taking over the game. Timmerman said that focus for the offense has been to capitalize with runners in scoring position to avoid huge scoring innings.
“We are scoring enough to have one big inning and our pitchers are doing a good job keeping that up, but we need to have a little more offensive consistency.”
Post 20 will play for the inaugural league championship on July 20 when they take on Sumter at Lander University.